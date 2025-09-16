Morecambe primary school headteacher to step down after four years

The headteacher at Torrisholme Community Primary School is leaving after four years.

Phil Huddart, chair of governors, Torrisholme Primary School, said: "We can confirm that Mrs Pym, our Headteacher, will be stepping down at the end of the autumn term in December 2025.

"Since joining the school in 2021, Mrs Pym has led a period of real progress and positive change. Her leadership has helped shape a strong team and contributed to a fantastic Ofsted report – a reflection of the hard work and commitment across the school.

"The Governors have now started the process of recruiting a new Headteacher, and we’ll share updates once an appointment is made.

"We’re confident the staff will continue to build on the great work already done and keep making a difference for our children.

"We’d like to thank Mrs Pym for everything she’s brought to the school and wish her all the very best for the future."