Police said: “Please be aware of one of the latest scams that are being sent out via text message.

"The text is sent from an unknown number and usually starts the message with "HI MUM" or "HI DAD" and claim they have lost or broken their phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They will ask you to either text them on a different number or send cash to an attached bank account number for them to purchase a new phone.

Scammers are texting people saying they have lost their phone and need bank account details to buy another.

"If you have no children then obviously you should be suspicious straight away but if you do have children and you receive a text like the attached picture it's highly likely a scam. “Please DO NOT reply just ignore the text and block the number.