Morecambe police warning about scam text asking for money for lost or broken phone
Morecambe police are issuing a warning about a scam text doing the rounds.
Police said: “Please be aware of one of the latest scams that are being sent out via text message.
"The text is sent from an unknown number and usually starts the message with "HI MUM" or "HI DAD" and claim they have lost or broken their phone.
"They will ask you to either text them on a different number or send cash to an attached bank account number for them to purchase a new phone.
"If you have no children then obviously you should be suspicious straight away but if you do have children and you receive a text like the attached picture it's highly likely a scam. “Please DO NOT reply just ignore the text and block the number.
"As a peace of mind contact your son /daughter then they will highly likely say that they haven't lost or broken their phone and they haven't texted you.”