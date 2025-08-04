Morecambe police warn sellers of vehicles on the prom after complaints from residents

Police warn vehicle sellers parked on Morecambe promenade after complaints from residents.

Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing Team have contacted the sellers of several vehicles parked on the road advertised for sale, specifically Regent Road and Marine Road.

This was after several complaints were made from local residents reporting individuals were parking several cars along stretches of road, utilising it as their own sales forecourt and preventing the local residents from being able to park along the road to use local amenities.

To those planning on selling vehicles on the public road:

What’s allowed:

You can legally place a car for sale on a public road if:

• It’s a single private sale (not part of a business)

• The car is taxed and insured

• It’s not causing an obstruction or parked dangerously.

What’s not allowed:

• Park two or more vehicles on a road advertised as for sale, within 500 metres of each other (under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005)

• Park a car in a way that causes an obstruction

Please be considerate of other road users and the local community before placing a vehicle up for sale.