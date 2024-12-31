Morecambe police stop 60 vehicles during drink drive operation

By Michelle Blade
Published 31st Dec 2024, 12:39 GMT
Updated 31st Dec 2024, 12:45 GMT
Morecambe Neighbourhood Policing team have been out conducting breath tests this morning (Tuesday).

They said over 60 vehicles were stopped and over 30 breath tests were completed and are pleased to report no one was over the limit!

A police spokesman said: “It’s important to always be mindful the morning after drinking as you may still be over the limit, and if in doubt don’t drive.

“Happy New Year to everyone and take a brolly and pack your cagoule if you're going out celebrating!”

