Ben Goss is wanted by police.

Police are looking for a wanted man with links to Morecambe and Lancaster.

Ben Goss, 40, from Morecambe, is wanted for failing to answer bail in relation to offences of assault and strangulation.

He has links to Morecambe, Lancaster and Aylesbury.

Any sightings of Goss or information as to where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 1051 of February 11 2024 – or email [email protected].