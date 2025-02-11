Morecambe police committed to identifying burglars targeting businesses in town centre

Police are continuing to collate all the evidence and incidents of burglaries which have occurred this year in Morecambe town centre.

There has been a recent spate in burglaries targeting businesses in Morecambe, mainly on or near the seafront in the town centre.

A police spokesman said: “We are checking hours worth of CCTV footage and following lines of enquiries.

“We are aware of the massive impact on these businesses and we are committed to identifying the offenders of these selfish and reckless crimes.

“If anyone has any concerns email 8161@lancashire/police.uk.”

Contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

