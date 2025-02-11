Morecambe police committed to identifying burglars targeting businesses in town centre

Police are continuing to collate all the evidence and incidents of burglaries which have occurred this year in Morecambe town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been a recent spate in burglaries targeting businesses in Morecambe, mainly on or near the seafront in the town centre.

A police spokesman said: “We are checking hours worth of CCTV footage and following lines of enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are aware of the massive impact on these businesses and we are committed to identifying the offenders of these selfish and reckless crimes.

“If anyone has any concerns email 8161@lancashire/police.uk.”

Contact 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.