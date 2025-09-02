Morecambe Poetry Festival receives £10k grant boost

Morecambe Town Council has awarded a £10,000 grant to Morecambe Poetry Festival as the celebration of spoken word returns for its fourth year.

The Festival runs September 12-14 , with headliners John Hegley and Jan Brierton, Henry Normal and Nigel Planer, and Michael Rosen and Clare Ferguson Walker performing at the Winter Gardens on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights respectively.

Further performances take place throughout the Festival at satellite venues the Kings Arms, Bath Hotel, and Morecambe Library, with over forty poets set to perform across the weekend. Additional supporting activities include a pre-festival get-together on September 11, late night prize-winning open mics on the Friday and Saturday night, and activities for kids at Morecambe Library (Saturday, 10am to 2pm).

Matt Panesh, founder of Morecambe Poetry Festival, said: “We’re really pleased with the Council’s ongoing support for the Poetry Festival, helping restore Morecambe to its rightful place on the cultural map. This year’s festival builds on previous years, with loads of free events in the library, workshops for beginners and experienced poets alike, and guests with household names like Nigel Planer and Michael Rosen. The funding also lets us look with confidence at next year, which will be our big number five!”

Cllr Lee Bradbury, Chairperson of Morecambe Town Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships, and Events Committee, said: “Morecambe Poetry Festival is only four years old, and yet it is fast becoming one of the country’s leading poetry events.

"Not only has it brought a national spotlight to Morecambe – with big-name artists and prestigious BBC Radio shows such as The Verb drawing in people from all across the country – but it also provides great performance opportunities to local poets and is helping to nurture a vibrant artistic community among our residents.

"The Town Council is pleased to recognise this with its largest grant award for Morecambe Poetry Festival to date and we’re excited to see it continue to grow and flourish.”

Weekend passes and tickets for the individual headliners are all available from Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/g/morecambe-poetry-festival-/

A full schedule of events is due to be published on the Morecambe Poetry Festival Facebook page during week commencing September 1.