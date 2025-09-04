Morecambe Poetry Festival promises three days of ‘wall to wall words’

The full schedule for Morecambe Poetry Festival has now been released for the packed weekend of wall to wall poetry taking place September 12-14.

The line up for the UK’s fastest growing poetry festival will see powerful performances from 45 poets, with several takeover events from poetry collectives from around the UK.

Michael Rosen, Clare Ferguson Walker, Henry Normal, Nigel Planer, John Hegley, Jan Brierton, Robin Ince, Luke Wright and Su Andi are this year’s stellar pick from the spoken word scene, with headliner double bill tickets now available.

As ever, the festival has loads going on for all ages from a flash mob poem performed by schoolchildren and pedal powered poetry outside the town’s library to the epic late night open mics - ‘Last Poet Standing’ and ‘They Shoot Poets Don’t They’.

Festival founder Matt Panesh said: “This festival at Morecambe Winter Gardens is our biggest yet, the buzz it's created around the town is immense. I'm hugely looking forward to it. We have some of the best spoken word artists in the country, are accessible at all levels and are here to enjoy the words, and the community spirit. And of course, have a brilliant time.”

Shows for the Friday, Saturday and Sunday headliners are £20 each plus booking fees.

Access to the second stage at the King’s Arms is £5 but admission is strictly limited due to capacity.

The best way to catch all the action is to grab a weekend pass for guaranteed access to all the shows for just £65 plus booking fee.

To view the full schedule, go to Morecambe Poetry Festival Facebook.

Tickets available from Skiddle at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Morecambe-Winter-Gardens/Morecambe-Poetry-Festival-2025/40609946/