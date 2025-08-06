Morecambe play park closed due to safety concerns
A dad went to the play park at Altham Meadows on Westgate the other day and found fences up and a sign with the Lancaster City Council logo on which said: “Danger! Playground construction keep out!”
He said on Facebook: “Does anyone know what’s happening, is it for a sand down and a respray or is it getting a new playground built?”
Westgate Councillors posted a message on Facebook from Lancaster City Council which said: “I just wanted to make you aware that we will temporarily be closing Altham Meadows playground due to safety concerns.
"We will be replacing the multi frame unit, but this will take some time to be delivered and then for the team to install.
"We will put signage up in the meantime, so users are informed.”
The city council haven’t said when the playground will reopen.