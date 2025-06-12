Morecambe pensioner hiking from John O’ Groats to Land’s End for Lancaster hospice fundraising challenge

A Morecambe pensioner stopped off at St John’s Hospice halfway through a fundraising challenge.

Gary Taylor has walked 550 miles and climbed over 30,000 feet on his attempt to hike from John O’ Groats to Land’s End in under forty days.

Gary is supported by Heysham resident Adele Manley who has to date driven the mobile HQ over a thousand miles and Gary’s wife Diane who provides essential backup.

Mascot Archie the cockerpoo, makes up the team.

Gary is raising money for St John’s Hospice in memory of John Manley, Max Bould and Bill Taylor.

On his justgiving page Gary said: “The aim is to hike from John O' Groats to Lands End to support and pay for charity funding necessary to keep the hospice operating for a single day.

"We have already been fortunate to receive £1,000 from a local football team (Lancaster Lads Club) so require, with your help, a further £12,500 to meet our target.

“Our aim is to also help raise awareness of the fantastic work which is undertaken daily by both the professional staff and the team of volunteers who give up their time to support this important organisation.

“Finally, we give thoughts to our lost friends John, Max and Bill, and their loved ones, who the hospice helped in their final days.

“There is much jeopardy ahead of us and as a 71-year-old walker completing the challenge won't be easy.

"However, we will, with your help, do our best to meet both our physical and financial targets.”

So far Gary has raised over £5,100 for the hospice.

Donate at the justgiving page at https://justgiving.com/page/gary-taylor-12.