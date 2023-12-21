Morecambe patients wanting to see a GP will soon have to fill in an online form first

People contacting Bay Medical Group to make an appointment to see their GP will have to fill a form online and be assessed by a clinical team first.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This new way of requesting doctor’s appointments at Bay Medical Group is being brought in in the new year, said Bay Medical Group which has surgeries in Morecambe, Heysham, Westgate and

York Bridge.

Bay Medical Group said on Facebook: “A new way of requesting appointments will go live on January 22 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe Health Centre. Picture from Google Street View.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want to contact us for any medical or admin issue complete an online form here https://www.baymedicalgroup.co.uk/ or through the messages section on NHS App.

“Our clinical assessment team members will assess your medical needs.

“We will respond the same day with an appointment for that day if needed or make a future appointment or issue a prescription or other advice.

“You may be signposted to other NHS services by our Clinical Assessment team, if an appointment isn't needed, which will free up much needed appointments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you don't have access to a smartphone or computer , you can still phone us and one of our reception team members will help you submit a request.”

People have taken to social media to comment on the new appointments system being brought in.

Kirsty Marie said on Facebook: “Are the clinical assessment team trained to assess patients properly and do they have adequate knowledge about various health conditions and their effects which

may require different advice?

"Fobbing issues off to other “services” such as chemists or not treating issues properly because they don’t get referred properly will do no good and often when not treated properly it requires multiple

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

follow up appointments further wasting valuable time and resources.”

Paula Clark said on Facebook: “Before long we will never need to talk to another human. How efficient and convenient.

"It’s choice for the short term only, just like retail businesses have the choice of card only! Slippy slope, one step at a time.”

Donna Wiper said on Facebook: “I got 'told off' for this way when I was directed to via the receptionist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got told my issue could not be dealt with via this system. Hence forth I haven't bothered to ring back!”

Emma Pearce Smith said on Facebook: “Second time of using it for the exact same thing because the first one didn't work, told to do it again and it would be monitored...five weeks now, one week

after the second attempt...nothing.”

Hayley Ann Downs said on Facebook: “Excellent, I much prefer communication this way and use the messaging system already. All for this so long as it makes the process slicker.”

Dr Joanne Price, GP Partner at Bay Medical Group said: “The changes we are adopting will allow patients to directly input their request details via the NHS app or our website without the need to call

the practice, which will reduce the demand on the phones.

"If people do not have access to the app or our website, they will still be able to contact us by telephone or face to face in our surgeries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In these cases, their details will be entered into the request system by our reception team.

“We want to reassure all our patients we are confident this new system will improve the service they receive, providing quicker and more convenient access to our appointment system and ensuring