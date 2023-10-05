News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe palliative care team recognised as top community care provider in north west England

Morecambe's specialist palliative care team has set a new benchmark as the first community care provider in North West England to clinch a national accolade for its exceptional end-of-life care.
By Michelle Blade
Published 5th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 16:35 BST
At the Manchester ceremony on September 29, the team bagged the award in the 'domiciliary' category, highlighting their compassionate, detail-oriented approach and their commitment to training and development.

The accolade was presented by the Gold Standards Framework (GSF), a national body that, this year, recognised over 100 care providers across various categories.

The specialist palliative care team, based in Morecambe, delivers its specialist end of life care to enable people to die with dignity in their own home across Morecambe and Lancaster.

Specialist Care Team collects the Gold Standards Framework accreditation at Manchester on September 29. Pictured from left: Lisa Mulvaney, area manager; Heather Wood, branch manager; Julie Murray, registered manager; Anthony Murray, development director; Emma Woodend, home care manager; and Lily Penrose, care manager.Specialist Care Team collects the Gold Standards Framework accreditation at Manchester on September 29. Pictured from left: Lisa Mulvaney, area manager; Heather Wood, branch manager; Julie Murray, registered manager; Anthony Murray, development director; Emma Woodend, home care manager; and Lily Penrose, care manager.
Speaking of the award win, Julie Murray, Registered Manager of Specialist Care Team, said: “We are honoured by the Gold Standards Framework award, which is a testament to our team's relentless dedication and commitment.

"Our innovative approach to end-of-life care in people’s homes, showcases not just our vision for outstanding care, but also the depth of training and development that our staff undergoes.

“This, combined with our collaborative efforts with other health professionals, assures seamless transitions and consistent support. We owe this success to our exceptional team who, every day, uphold our values and put our service users first. Together, we're setting new benchmarks in end-of-life care.”

Julie Armstrong-Wilson, Chief Operating Officer for GSF, said: “The care and compassionate culture that has been observed is truly inspiring, this shows a commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time and the positive impact this has on the people cared for and their families."

