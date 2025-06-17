Morecambe paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting girl twice

A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a girl when she was just three to four-years-old, and again when she was 14-years-old.

On Friday June 13 at Preston Crown Court, Gary Wanless, 50, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe was sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing and non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.

The first offence, assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing, happened in the Morecambe area when the girl was three to four-years-old.

The second offence, non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15, also happened in the Morecambe area when the girl was 14-years-old.

In total he was sentenced to eight years in prison with a year on an extended licence.

He was also given a 15 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a 15 year restraining order.

He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.

DC Kirsten Bell of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Gary has a clear sexual interest in children and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to him. The victim in this case has been incredibly brave throughout the whole process.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that you will be listened to, your report will be investigated, and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”

If you have ever been a victim of a sexual offence, you can contact police on 101, or make an online report at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/PEDisclaimer/Create