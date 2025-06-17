Morecambe paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting girl twice
On Friday June 13 at Preston Crown Court, Gary Wanless, 50, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe was sentenced after pleading guilty to assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing and non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15.
The first offence, assaulting a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of your body/a thing, happened in the Morecambe area when the girl was three to four-years-old.
The second offence, non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13 to 15, also happened in the Morecambe area when the girl was 14-years-old.
He appeared at Preston Crown Court to be sentenced.
In total he was sentenced to eight years in prison with a year on an extended licence.
He was also given a 15 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and a 15 year restraining order.
He was ordered to sign the sex offenders register for life.
DC Kirsten Bell of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Gary has a clear sexual interest in children and I welcome the custodial sentence handed down to him. The victim in this case has been incredibly brave throughout the whole process.
“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that you will be listened to, your report will be investigated, and we will do everything we can to get you justice.”