Lancaster Road Nursery has opened its new Butterfly baby room.

A Morecambe nursery has welcomed a brand new arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster Road Nursery, which first opened in 1997, has officially opened its brand new Butterfly baby room and it is already welcoming infants.

“The new room marks an exciting expansion for the nursery offering families in Morecambe a safe, nurturing, and stimulating environment tailored specifically for babies,” said manager Karen Blackburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the launch of the Butterfly room, the nursery has also introduced extended opening hours during term time, from 7.30am until 5.45 pm, with the aim of giving parents and carers more flexibility to balance childcare with work and other commitments.

Supporting families with funded places as part of the Government’s childcare expansion, Lancaster Road Nursery – which is located next to Lancaster Road School – is offering funded hours for eligible babies from nine months-old.

This means that more families can now access early years education while benefiting from financial support.

Karen added: “We are so excited to open our new Butterfly baby room and welcome the youngest members of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a big step for the nursery and a fantastic opportunity for families to access outstanding early years care.

"Our team is passionate about giving every child the very best start in life and we can’t wait to see the Butterfly room thrive.”

Parents and carers who are interested in enrolling their children can get in touch with Lancaster Road Nursery directly to arrange a visit or to secure a place.

For more information, visit www.lancasterroadnursery.org.uk