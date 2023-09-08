News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe nuisance street beggar to be hauled before courts again

A homeless man who was slapped with a court order prohibiting him from aggressively begging and being anti-social has been charged with breaching his order.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:50 BST
A person begs for money from passers-by in central London on August 13, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)A person begs for money from passers-by in central London on August 13, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)
Morecambe police said Daniel Dennis Dube, of no fixed abode, has today been charged and remanded for two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He will be sentenced on October 20, 2023.

The CBO was granted in April this year against Dube.

The order has prohibitions which prevent Dube from aggressively begging and being anti-social.

A spokesperson for police said: “Thank you to the members of the public who have supported the police with the enforcement of a CBO.

“This wouldn't be possible without them reporting instances of nuisance and begging from Dube.”