A person begs for money from passers-by in central London on August 13, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Morecambe police said Daniel Dennis Dube, of no fixed abode, has today been charged and remanded for two breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He will be sentenced on October 20, 2023.

The CBO was granted in April this year against Dube.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The order has prohibitions which prevent Dube from aggressively begging and being anti-social.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for police said: “Thank you to the members of the public who have supported the police with the enforcement of a CBO.