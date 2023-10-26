Morecambe nuisance street beggar hauled before courts again
A homeless man who was slapped with a court order prohibiting him from aggressively begging and being anti-social has been charged with breaching his order.
Police said Daniel Dube, 44, of no fixed abode, has today pleaded guilty of a breach of Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which occurred on October 25, 2023.
This was after reports of him being aggressive and abusive towards staff at Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
He also pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance on NHS premises.
He appeared at Blackpool Magistrates Court and has been remanded for sentencing on December 9, 2023.
The CBO was granted in April this year against Dube.
The order has prohibitions which prevent Dube from aggressively begging and being anti-social.