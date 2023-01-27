An announcement on their Facebook page said: “Exciting announcement – we are now a four day festival!

"Yes….2023 will see our fantastic festival grow from three days to four with our brand new Thursday night concept ‘Morecambe Music Festival Introducing’ which will be open to only original artistes and bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expansion will be run and managed by festival committee member Jay Blackburn and is something he will be growing over the coming years.

Morecambe Music Festival 2021. Picture by Constance Evans.

“For more information please email [email protected]”

In mid February organisers will begin to book the acts, so for all the artistes out there keep a close eye on the Morecambe Music Festival Facebook page for when.

Morecambe Music Festival 2023 organisers are reaching out to hotels, B&B’s and other accommodation venues to possibly include their establishment on the festival website.

This year's Morecambe Music Festival runs from Thursday July 6 to Sunday July 9.

The event was founded by Morecambe singer and event promoter Stuart Michaels, and first took place in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival attracts thousands of people into the town to enjoy live music across a wide range of venues from various acts, many of them local.