Morecambe Music Festival going ahead despite two other popular events being cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe Music Festival will be going ahead this year, despite two other popular festivals being cancelled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Music festival organiser Stuart Michaels said: “In light of recent news that both Lancaster Music Festival and the Vintage Festival will NOT go ahead this year…. we’d like to make it crystal clear that we will be 100% going ahead in July!

“It’s very sad that two outstanding festivals will take 2025 off but hopefully they will return in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to take this opportunity to invite you all to the biggest summer festival in the area commencing the second weekend of July!

Morecambe Music Festival will be going ahead this year despite two other popular events being cancelled.

“We have now started accepting venues and they can get in touch via email at [email protected] or via the Facebook page at Morecambe Music Festival.

“We are accepting acts from February 10 onwards they need to send promotion or videos to [email protected].

“Also we are looking for sponsors for this year’s festival they get in touch via email.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Lancaster Music Festival not going ahead we’re hoping to step up and provide a marvellous summer festival once again.”

Morecambe Music Festival takes place in the town from July 10-13, 2025.

The festival attracts people from all over the country and brings over 35,000 to the town and local businesses each year.

Last year around 175 acts performed across 35 venues as part of the seventh annual Morecambe Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The live music festival takes place in pubs, cafes, hotels and other venues across the town and the thousands that enjoy the festival are able to enjoy music from all genres.