Morecambe music charity team meet King Charles III at special reception
More Music team members attended the reception in Windsor on Thursday April 3 where they met His Royal Highness, alongside The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in Windsor.
Community musician Jack Boynton said: “I was invited as part of More Music’s Eco Collective, the charity’s young producing group, who are planning a community climate action music festival Three Degrees Festival in July this year. I started at More Music as a participant ten years ago and really appreciate the guidance and support I’ve received from the organisation as a participant, trainee music leader, volunteer and community musician.
"I’m grateful for the way More Music values creativity and its approach to learning and community and has allowed me to grow musically and personally”.
The More Music staff attended the reception, hosted by the King to recognise supporters of community music across the UK.
Marianne Barraclough, executive director, More Music, said: “It was an honour to be invited to attend the royal reception, celebrating the best of community music making in
the UK, and flying the flag for Morecambe and the North West.”
The evening featured The London Gay Men’s Chorus who performed in the Waterloo Chamber during arrivals, which preceded performances in the Waterloo Chamber from
by YolanDa Brown, The Royal College of Music, and Sing for Freedom Choir compèred by Katie Derham.
The evening concluded with a reception in St. George’s Hall, with a performance from The Songs for Ukraine Chorus.
Ashley Murphy, music leader described the occasion and said: “It was a great experience to be in the castle surrounded by amazing organisations celebrating community music. The
performances were fantastic. What a lovely event to be part of!”
More Music are currently fundraising to continue the work they do with disabled and learning-disabled people through Beat of Morecambe Bay and donations can be made
For more information on More Music please visit https://moremusic.org.uk/
More Music is supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation, Youth Music, Lancaster City Council and Arts Council England.