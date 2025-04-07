Morecambe music charity team meet King Charles III at special reception

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Representatives from More Music were invited by His Royal Highness King Charles III to attend a reception at Windsor Castle in recognition of the charity’s community music making in Morecambe.

More Music team members attended the reception in Windsor on Thursday April 3 where they met His Royal Highness, alongside The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester in Windsor.

Community musician Jack Boynton said: “I was invited as part of More Music’s Eco Collective, the charity’s young producing group, who are planning a community climate action music festival Three Degrees Festival in July this year. I started at More Music as a participant ten years ago and really appreciate the guidance and support I’ve received from the organisation as a participant, trainee music leader, volunteer and community musician.

"I’m grateful for the way More Music values creativity and its approach to learning and community and has allowed me to grow musically and personally”.

King Charles at the Community Reception at Windsor Castle which was attended by representatives from More Music in Morecambe. Photo: Ian Jones Photography.

The More Music staff attended the reception, hosted by the King to recognise supporters of community music across the UK.

Marianne Barraclough, executive director, More Music, said: “It was an honour to be invited to attend the royal reception, celebrating the best of community music making in

the UK, and flying the flag for Morecambe and the North West.”

The evening featured The London Gay Men’s Chorus who performed in the Waterloo Chamber during arrivals, which preceded performances in the Waterloo Chamber from

by YolanDa Brown, The Royal College of Music, and Sing for Freedom Choir compèred by Katie Derham.

The evening concluded with a reception in St. George’s Hall, with a performance from The Songs for Ukraine Chorus.

Ashley Murphy, music leader described the occasion and said: “It was a great experience to be in the castle surrounded by amazing organisations celebrating community music. The

performances were fantastic. What a lovely event to be part of!”

The More Music in Morecambe team at Windsor Castle.

More Music are currently fundraising to continue the work they do with disabled and learning-disabled people through Beat of Morecambe Bay and donations can be made

online at https://www.spacehive.com/beats-of-morecambe-bay

For more information on More Music please visit https://moremusic.org.uk/

More Music is supported by the Garfield Weston Foundation, Youth Music, Lancaster City Council and Arts Council England.