Morecambe MP slams ‘rogue’ town council as it reveals plans to keep most of controversial £1m ‘Frontierland tax’

Morecambe MP David Morris has branded Morecambe Town Council as 'rogue' after he learned of budget proposals to use the controversial £1m ‘Frontierland tax’ fund to bolster their reserves.

The MP is raising the issue in a Parliamentary debate today (January 17) at 4pm.

In its budget proposals for 2024/25, Morecambe Town Council proposes a 33% reduction in its council tax precept but this still means residents will not receive a full rebate from the controversial Frontierland fund.

The £1m Community Action Fund would be shifted into council reserves, with £150,000 of it used towards cutting the council tax precept.

Morecambe Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

In 2023/24, there was a massive increase in the town council's council tax precept of 231% to help them raise £1m to set up a 'Community Action Fund' to redevelop the Frontierland

site for community use.

This decision caused massive controversy, was dubbed 'the Frontierland tax', and was even brought up in Parliament by Morecambe MP David Morris.

David Morris MP said today: “These plans by Morecambe Town Council are simply outrageous.

“The people of Morecambe have overwhelmingly rejected these rises, and the council have now admitted that the reason for the rises, a so called ‘community fund’ is not being used for that purpose, and they are using the money to bolster their reserves and create more spending for their parish council.

“It is financial mismanagement of the highest order and I will be holding a debate in Parliament this afternoon about this rogue town council and what can be done to stop parish councils creating

such extortionate rises.

“To present this as a 33% reduction on last year, while still keeping most of what was a massive increase on people’s bills is outrageous.

"People in Morecambe are wise to their tactics and I am totally exasperated with their behaviour.”

Other budget proposals include money for staffing, office equipment, audits, training, community grants, grants for festivals and events, weed control, the town council website, tourism, putting on the

council's own events, and town maintenance and improvements.

The next meeting of Morecambe Town Council will be held this Thursday (January 18) at 7pm at Morecambe Town Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.