Morecambe MP pushes for talks with Great British Nuclear boss about new power station at Heysham

The newly elected MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale has written to the head of Great British Nuclear about the future of nuclear energy in Heysham.

Labour MP Lizzi Collinge wrote to ask chief executive Gwen Parry Jones OBE, for an early meeting about a possible Heysham 3 SMR power station.

Ms Collinge said: “As the newly-elected MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, home to the Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 power stations, I would like to meet with you as soon as practicable to discuss taking forward plans for a small modular reactor within the existing nuclear-licensed site.

“During my election campaign I pledged to do all I can to help secure the jobs of over 1,000 highly-skilled personnel employed at the existing power stations through supporting new nuclear build. I aim to put this pledge into practice straight away.

Labour MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale Lizzi Collinge.

“As the only site in the UK home to two currently-operating nuclear power stations, Heysham has huge potential to help the UK meet our requirement for low-carbon electricity for many years to come.

“Our new Prime Minister wishes to see new power infrastructure delivered at pace, so I would like to discuss how I might be able to assist you in progressing the steps that would enable the delivery of a SMR power station in Heysham at the earliest possible date.”

The 255-acre site at Heysham is one of eight in Britain approved for new nuclear development and is the location of EDF’s Heysham 1 and Heysham 2 nuclear power stations.

Almost 109 acres has a nuclear site licence, while the rest is being used for other purposes.

Heysham Power Stations.

Britain’s first small nuclear plants were due to be awarded government contracts this summer after six designs, including one from Rolls-Royce, were selected to compete for up to £20 billion in taxpayer funding.

A final investment decision on the first small modular reactor is not expected to be made until 2029.

Great British Nuclear is searching initially for two sites, each to house a single mini-reactor, with a plan to build between four and six in total, as part of the first phase of the rollout in Britain.