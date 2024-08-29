Morecambe MP pays tribute to lifeboat crews on RNLI’s 200th anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lizzi Collinge, Labour MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, has presented a parliamentary tribute to the local RNLI team in Morecambe and thanked them for their important work.

The tribute was made via an Early Day Motion passed on July 17 in the House of Commons.

Ms Collinge visited the Morecambe Lifeboat Station, on Friday (August 23), to present the team with a framed copy of the EDM text in person.

The EDM, originally proposed by Helena Dollimore, Labour MP for Hastings and Rye, stated: “That this House congratulates the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) on its 200th anniversary of saving lives at sea; thanks all crew members who have risked their lives to save over 140,000 lives at sea; and pays tribute to all volunteers past and present who support this vital work.”

Lizzi Collinge MP presents local RNLI officer Colin Midwinter with a framed copy of the Early Day Motion paying tribute to lifeboat crews.

Ms Collinge presented the text to RNLI Water Safety Officer, Colin Midwinter, and offered her personal thanks to the team for all that they do.

She also spent time talking to them about the RNLI's most recent campaign, Float to Live, which offers vital tips for anyone who gets into trouble in the water.

Speaking after the visit, Ms Collinge said: “It was fabulous to be able to show the local RNLI just how valued they are. We rely on the RNLI for our safety and rescue in what can be a treacherous Morecambe Bay. I am very grateful for their work, as are my fellow MPs.

“I urge everyone, especially parents, to look at the Float to Live campaign and the Five Steps to Float and make sure everyone knows how to look after themselves in the water. Even excellent swimmers can suffer cold water shock, at any time of the year, and the Float to Live steps can mean the difference between life and death.”