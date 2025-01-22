Morecambe MP elected as new chair of the Parliamentary Humanist Group

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has been elected as the new chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Humanist Group (APPHG).

Rachel Hopkins MP had to stand down as Chair due to getting a Government position.

Following on from that, Lizzi was unanimously elected by the group.

She mentioned humanism in her maiden speech in the House of Commons, saying: “I am a humanist. Humanists are people who shape our lives in the here and now, because we believe it is the only life we have, and what is politics if not shaping lives in the here and now?

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge at the most recent APPHG meeting following her election as chair.

"Humanists try to treat everyone we come across with warmth, understanding and respect. We believe that we humans have everything we need: logic, reason, evidence, and empathy to make good, ethical decisions.”

The APPHG is one of the oldest APPGs in Parliament and today has around 120 MPs and peers in membership from all parties.

Humanists UK provides the secretariat for the Group. Labour MP Lizzi is joined as an officer by Vice-Chairs from across the parties – the Conservatives’ Kieran Mullan MP, the Liberal Democrats’ Baroness Lorely Burt, and the Green Party’s Sian Berry MP.

The Group met last week to discuss the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill and the National Curriculum Review.

It welcomed the direction of the review and many provisions of the Bill but also discussed how the Bill might be taken further to ensure better safeguarding for children and to prevent unintended consequences.

Lizzi Collinge said: “I am delighted to have been elected Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Humanist Group. I look forward to raising humanist causes in Parliament and working with colleagues to see progress on issues ranging from education through to assisted dying and legal recognition of humanist marriages. This is an exciting time to become Chair and I expect in this Parliament we will see concrete steps to reform.”