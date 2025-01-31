Morecambe MP calls for UK voting system overhaul following House of Commons debate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge has called on the government to address Britain’s voting system following a debate in the House of Commons.

The MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale joins cross-party MPs, representing every region and nation of the UK, who are urging the government to establish a ‘National Commission for Electoral Reform’, tasked with proposing a “fair and democratic replacement to First Past the Post”.

Lizzi Collinge MP (Labour) said: “Fairness, democracy and equality are core Labour values. It's obvious to everyone - most of all voters - that First Past The Post is not fair. We urgently need an independent National Commission to look at better alternatives. Everybody deserves to feel represented by parliament. First Past the Post is outdated and unfit for the needs of modern Britain.”

Campaigners say the 2024 general election was the most distorted in British history, with Labour winning a landslide majority despite receiving just one in three votes. 21% of voters backed either Green Party and Reform UK, yet these parties won a combined 9 seats - or 1% of MPs.

In the North West of England as a whole, Labour won 89% of the parliamentary seats, despite receiving just 44% of the vote. Parties backed by the majority of voters are now represented by just 11% of North West MPs.

Jane Parsons, one of the MP’s local constituents and a supporter of campaign group Make Votes Matter, said: “I am 82 years old, and I am tired of never feeling represented in the House of Commons. I would love to be able to vote for a more representative government while I am still able to.”

The debate followed a “historic” vote in favour of changing to a proportional voting system in December, when the House of Commons passed a symbolic motion with the support of 138 MPs, including 59 from the governing party.

The Backbench Business Debate was proposed by members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Fair Elections, one of the largest and fastest growing such groups in Parliament.

Ellie Chowns MP (Green), Vice Chair of the APPG, said: “First Past the Post is broken. Its chief contribution to our politics is to drive instability, apathy, and disengagement. The public have made their view clear; the two-party system of old is gone, yet our voting system is keeping it on life support against their will. We need our political institutions to bolster trust in politics, not contribute to undermining it. It's time for a National Commission on Electoral Reform, to identify and implement a voting system that ensures all votes are equal and every voice is heard.”

Earlier this month YouGov reported record support for changing to a proportional voting system (48%) - and the lowest support for maintaining First Past the Post (24%).