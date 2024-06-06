Morecambe Missile John McGuinness reunited with iconic TT race leathers hours after they were stolen

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe Missile John McGuinness was left devastated after a pair of his leathers were stolen at the Isle of Man TT races.

John McGuinness said on his instagram page jm130tt: “Absolutely devastated that the pair of leathers I won my last TT in 2015 have been stolen out of The Street Diner in the fan zone, they mean so much to me. Reward for any information leading to their return.”

The Isle of Man Constabulary put an appeal out on Facebook urging the local community and visitors to be on the lookout for Mr McGuinness’s leathers and said they were aware that the race leathers had been stolen from his tent in the Grandstand area of Nobles Park in Douglas.

Fortunately hours later The Street Diner posted on social media: “Well done to everyone that shared the Isle of Man Constabulary Media Page post on John McGuinness's stolen leather today.

John McGuinness said he was 'so happy' to be reunited with the stolen leathers. Image from @jm130tt Instagram.

“We are pleased to announce they have been reunited after being left on their own in a bus stop.....McPint is now smiling once again!”

Posting on his @jm130tt Instagram page, John said: "So happy to be reunited with these, so sentimental to me, massive massive thanks to Isle of Man Police and The Street Diner for pulling out all the stops to find these.

"Thank you all for making this happen and the power of social media. Thanks again."

The investigation is ongoing and police are interested to hear from any person with information as to those responsible for the theft.