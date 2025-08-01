Morecambe Midland hotel owners launch new customer loyalty app

By Michelle Blade
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:07 BST
The Inn Collection Group who own The Midland hotel in Morecambe has announced the launch of a new customer loyalty programme and app where visitors can utilise exclusive perks and rewards ahead of the summer.

Visitors can now download The Inn Collection Group app and earn Inn Crowd points not just for every night's stay, but for every bite and sip too, as well as being rewarded with surprise treats, special offers, and perks.

Users will be able to earn points at any of the 30 inns by scanning the QR code available in the app at the till point.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch, and as an introductory offer, The Inn Collection Group will be giving all users 10% off their next stay for a limited time, redeemable in the app.

The Inn Collection Group have launched a customer loyalty app.placeholder image
The Inn Collection Group have launched a customer loyalty app.

The app is free to join, and users can immediately start scanning to collect points and receive exclusive access to personalised Inn Crowd offers, discounts, and perks.

Sean Donkin, managing director, The Inn Collection Group said: “We’re excited to be launching our new app and rewarding our loyal customers with offers and points just for doing what they already love. The Inn Crowd is our way of saying thank you for the continued support of our customers, and we can’t wait for guests to start enjoying the benefits just in time for summer.”

For the launch, the pubs with rooms operator has partnered with leading app developer Pepper, to deliver a platform built with customer data security and privacy at its core.

To join the Inn Crowd, download The Inn Collection Group app from the App Store or Google Play.

Visit https://www.inncollectiongroup.com/join-the-inn-crowd/

Related topics:PepperApp Store
News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice