Morecambe Midland hotel owners launch new customer loyalty app
Visitors can now download The Inn Collection Group app and earn Inn Crowd points not just for every night's stay, but for every bite and sip too, as well as being rewarded with surprise treats, special offers, and perks.
Users will be able to earn points at any of the 30 inns by scanning the QR code available in the app at the till point.
To celebrate the launch, and as an introductory offer, The Inn Collection Group will be giving all users 10% off their next stay for a limited time, redeemable in the app.
The app is free to join, and users can immediately start scanning to collect points and receive exclusive access to personalised Inn Crowd offers, discounts, and perks.
Sean Donkin, managing director, The Inn Collection Group said: “We’re excited to be launching our new app and rewarding our loyal customers with offers and points just for doing what they already love. The Inn Crowd is our way of saying thank you for the continued support of our customers, and we can’t wait for guests to start enjoying the benefits just in time for summer.”
For the launch, the pubs with rooms operator has partnered with leading app developer Pepper, to deliver a platform built with customer data security and privacy at its core.
To join the Inn Crowd, download The Inn Collection Group app from the App Store or Google Play.