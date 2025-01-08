Morecambe McDonald’s restaurant to close for six weeks
McDonald’s have said the restaurant at Sunnyfield, Morecambe Road, will be going through a ‘convenience of the future’ refurbishment.
The ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme combines a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.
Dates are still to be confirmed but closure is expected the week commencing March 10 and re-opening the week commencing April 14.
A spokesperson for McDonald’s said: “Our Convenience of the Future programme will see us reimagine each restaurant to make our customers’ McDonald’s experience quicker, easier, and more convenient.
"From redesigning our kitchens and being smarter about space, to better integrating our digital channels with our physical restaurants, we’re looking to elevate every aspect of the restaurant experience for our customers and crew.
“Convenience of the Future upgrades include:
*An improved restaurant experience: in removing the front counter we’ve been able to create dedicated areas to cater for our different sales channels, more space for our customers to enjoy their meal and shorter queues.
*Dedicated courier waiting area: fostering a more relaxing environment for our customers and courier partners.
*Improved carpark layout: meaning it’s much easier for Drive-Thru and Click & Collect customers to get to their order.
*A new kitchen design: bringing in a bigger order assembly area meaning crew are able to serve more quickly and efficiently, and with greater order accuracy than ever before.
*Improved spaces for our crew: like upgraded crew rooms that have been revamped and repositioned to ensure more natural light.”
The spokesperson also said that the pace of change within the restaurant industry is relentless and the Covid pandemic acclerated this.
The spokesperson said: "Our customers rightly expect to have choice in how and where they order and collect their food, and our job is to ensure that every experience is a great one.
"For this to be the case, we know we also must provide our restaurant teams and delivery partners with the best possible environment to work in.