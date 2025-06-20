Morecambe Maritime Festival returns to town for second time

The second Morecambe Maritime Festival will take place on Saturday August 16 this year, with organisers having been awarded a £1,500 grant by Morecambe Town Council in support of the event.

Morecambe Maritime Festival celebrates Morecambe’s heritage, culture, and environment through maritime-related activities, musical and theatrical performances.

This year’s festival takes the theme of ‘Rhythms and Roots’, being inspired by the rhythms that define life on the ocean waves and Morecambe’s historic seafaring roots.

Performances will include sea shanties and other songs of the sea performed by national maritime singing acts in venues around town, while a slate of creative workshops includes shanty-writing with More Music, the chance to contribute to a tapestry depicting the town’s nautical history, and a walk and write workshop along the Promenade exploring the festival theme.

Representatives from the RNLI and The Mizzen Crew accepting a cheque on behalf of the Maritime Festival, presented by Morecambe Town Councillors John Livermore, Geoff Knight, Russell Walsh and Lee Bradbury.

The 2025 Morecambe Maritime Festival will be raising money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution once again, having raised £500 for the charity in 2024 through donations and proceeds from the sale of merchandise.

Cllr Lee Bradbury, chairperson of the Council’s Festivals, Sponsorships and Events Committee, said: “Morecambe Town Council was proud to support the inaugural Morecambe Maritime Festival last year and is pleased to continue that support this year.

"The funding available through the Council’s Festivals and Events Grant scheme is not just there to support long-running events, but also to help exciting new events like Morecambe Maritime Festival get off the ground and establish themselves. We’re looking forward to seeing what’s new in Year Two.”

John Metcalfe, founder of Morecambe Maritime Festival, said: “I am delighted that the festival has been awarded this grant as it demonstrates the commitment of Morecambe Town Council to the Maritime Festival and their confidence in its ability to deliver a benefit to the local communities and small businesses.”

In addition to the Town Council grant, festival organisers are continuing to raise funds to make the event possible, with a crowdfunding campaign currently live at https://www.spacehive.com/maritime25rhythmsandrootsworkshops

Organisers are also looking for more people to join the team and volunteer in the run up to and on the day of the event; inviting local community groups and charities to showcase themselves with a small stall during the event; and offering pitches for local small businesses to sell their produce throughout.