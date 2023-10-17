News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe man uses Artificial Intelligence to create ‘fake’ art

There will be a book launch and exhibition of stunning artworks by the 1940s surrealist Antonia Pageta at Morecambe Library.
By Michelle Blade
Published 17th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
The curation, exhibition and publication of Antonia's Work is a project by artist Anthony D Padgett.

The twist in the tale is that Antonia’s autobiography and artwork are created by Artificial Intelligence.

Anthony Padgett said: “From a few paragraphs of text Antonia's autobiography was created, and from this many of the artworks in her life were named and described.

The curation, exhibition and publication of Antonia's Work including artwork is a project by artist Anthony D Padgett.

"I then used these as the prompts for A.I. to create the artworks on display.

“Whether we like it or not artists are now using A.I. and many are not telling you.

"The Industrial Revolution removed many of the jobs of craftspeople and now the A.I. Revolution threatens to do the same with artists.”

The books about Antonia Pageta will be launched at Morecambe library on Tuesday, October 24, 6pm-7pm and the exhibition is at the library until December 13.

Antonia Pageta is an AI creation by artist Anthony D Padgett.

The books are available on Amazon – "Antonia Pageta: A Life In Art" and "My Story, My Art. La Mia Storia, La Mia Arte.: The Autobiography of a Forgotten 1940s Surrealist"

Anthony is Lancashire Representative of the Artists Union England is using the exhibition to show how easily fake art histories are created.

He is also facilitating a public discussion on "Artificial Intelligence, the death of the Arts and the need to plan for Universal Basic Income" on Tuesday, October 24 6pm-7pm.

Visit the Facebook event https://www.facebook.com/events/763714105558683

