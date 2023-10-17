Morecambe man uses Artificial Intelligence to create ‘fake’ art
The curation, exhibition and publication of Antonia's Work is a project by artist Anthony D Padgett.
The twist in the tale is that Antonia’s autobiography and artwork are created by Artificial Intelligence.
Anthony Padgett said: “From a few paragraphs of text Antonia's autobiography was created, and from this many of the artworks in her life were named and described.
"I then used these as the prompts for A.I. to create the artworks on display.
“Whether we like it or not artists are now using A.I. and many are not telling you.
"The Industrial Revolution removed many of the jobs of craftspeople and now the A.I. Revolution threatens to do the same with artists.”
The books about Antonia Pageta will be launched at Morecambe library on Tuesday, October 24, 6pm-7pm and the exhibition is at the library until December 13.