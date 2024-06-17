Morecambe man used stun gun on ex-partner during violent spree in Blackburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Morecambe man has been jailed after a number of violent incidents in and around pubs in Blackburn.

Police said Callum Roberts, 22, of Green Lane, Morecambe and Liam Donlin, 23, of Lynwood Avenue, Darwen, engaged in spontaneous violence in and around pubs in Blackburn.

The first offence took place in the town centre on August 26 2023 and involved Roberts, while on a night out with Donlin, using a stun gun to inflict a sickening assault on his ex-partner.

During the attack, Roberts violently threw his victim around, threw head butts at her, and pulled her to the floor by her hair.

Callum Roberts (left) and Liam Donlin have both been jailed after a number of violent incidents in and around pubs in Blackburn.

He also showed aggression towards other members of the public trying to intervene to protect the victim.

On October 5 2023, Donlin and Roberts were both outside the Postal Order on Darwen Street.

There was a fight outside the pub and as the male victim lay defenceless on the floor, Donlin kicked him to the head before the pair ran away.

On November 25 2023 we were called to reports of an assault at a pub in Hill Bridge Street.

CCTV enquiries showed an altercation between Roberts and a woman.

During the ensuing melee, Donlin was seen to attack a number of people in the premises.

Roberts proceeded to pick up a bar stool, swinging it indiscriminately at other people in the pub before the pair ran away.

During comprehensive searches of numerous addresses and public spaces, police later recovered the stun gun used in the first incident.

Despite most victims and witnesses being reluctant to give evidence against Roberts and Donlin, police were able to conduct other enquiries to obtain the evidence required to prove the offences which led to both defendants pleading guilty at Preston Crown Court.

They were both jailed at the same court on Friday.

Roberts pleaded guilty to Possession of a Firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and affray. He was jailed for 45 months.

Donlin pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was jailed for 18 months and given a five-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which prohibits him from consuming alcohol or being in possession of alcohol in any public place, licenced premises or private function premises within Blackburn with Darwen.

It also as prohibits him from entering any pub or venue that he has been issued a Pub Watch ban.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “The indiscriminate violent actions of the men in this case all occurred whilst under the influence of alcohol and in and around licenced premises.

"Conduct of this nature simply will not be tolerated by Lancashire Police.

“We want to make it clear that stun guns, along with pepper spray and other similar articles, are classified as ‘Firearms’ and are illegal in the United Kingdom.

"There is no reason for members of the public to be in possession of such weapons, and ‘self-protection’ is not a defence.”

If you have any information in relation to people carrying any type of firearm or other weapon, you can let police know.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

If it is not an emergency call 101 or report online https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/