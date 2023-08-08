Morecambe man to appear in court charged with child sex crimes after online sting

Police stepped in after the vigilante group raised the alarm with allegations that the man had been sexually communicating with what he believed to be a 12-year-old child.

The allegations also included him requesting indecent images from a pre-teen, inciting the minor into sexual activity, discussing incest with her and describing how he would like her to abuse her six-year-old sister.

The 26-year-old from Morecambe was arrested on August 6 and has been charged with attempting to sexually communicate with a child under 16, attempting to incite a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to breach a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, and a further 3 x breaches of his SHPO.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He will appear at Blackpool Magistrates today, (Wednesday).

The vigilante group conducted a “sting” operation where an adult member posed as a 12-year-old girl online.