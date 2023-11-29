Morecambe man raises thousands of pounds for CancerCare with his ghoulish Halloween display
The devilish display outside Chris Dickson’s home in South Road with spooky Halloween decorations attracted hundreds of visitors.
Chris’s creation has been a feature on South Road for the last six years and gets bigger each Halloween as he adds to it with creepy contributions from the local community.
This year, Chris asked visitors to make a donation to CancerCare.
Chris used the charity’s services when he was diagnosed with cancer several years ago.
Chris said: “Wow £2508.75 goes to CancerCare North Lancashire and South Cumbria from the Halloween display The Haunting on South Road!
"Thank you so much to everyone that visited and donated.
“You will certainly make a huge difference to people in the community that are currently suffering from this dreadful illness.
"I dedicate this post to my wife Sharon Pennington Dickson who is doing amazingly well all things considering, together we will beat the evil C.
"Wait for next year's display we have already invested more to bring you an even bigger visual display!”