Morecambe man pleads guilty to causing death of son by dangerous driving

Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

A Morecambe man has admitted causing the death of his son by dangerous driving.

Daniel Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, appeared at Preston Crown Court today (Tuesday) and pleaded guilty to causing his son, Ryan-Liam Morgan’s death by dangerous driving, whilst unlicensed and also uninsured.

Emergency services were called just after 12.15pm on Sunday April 20 after a Peugeot van left the M6 carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to University Hill and crashed.

Ryan Liam Morgan, 14, the passenger in the vehicle and Daniel Burba’s son, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burba was taken to hospital with serious injuries and later discharged.

Daniel Burba has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 5.

The Lancaster Guardian successfully challenged a court order in relation to this case, made under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act (1999).

The order prohibited the media from identifying Ryan Liam Morgan. However, it was later discharged by Judge Robert Altham sitting at Preston Crown Court.