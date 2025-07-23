Morecambe man one of 12 charged with child sex crimes

By Michelle Blade
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
A Morecambe man is one of twelve men to appear in court in connection with child sex offences.

Henry Brazil, 22, of Hessam Heights, Morecambe, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of indecent images of children.

Teddy Jones, 23, of Smorrall Lane, Bedworth is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Wilshire, 23, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

Twelve men have been charged with child sex crimes and are due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court in August.placeholder image
Twelve men have been charged with child sex crimes and are due to appear at Leamington Magistrates' Court in August.

William Evans, 23 of Long Lane, Walsall, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.

John Jenkins, 22, of Lime Lane, Walsall, is charged with rape of a child.

Jack Forrest, 21, of Shilton Lane, Coventry, is charged with rape of a child and sexual activity with a child.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Billy Maguire, 20, of Treswell Cottnum Road, Tresswell, is charged with rape of a child and sexual activity with a child.

George Flannigan, 21, of The Mead, Darlington, is charged with rape of a child under 13 and distribution of indecent images of children.

Louis Gaskin, 22, of Windmill Lane, Balsall Common, is charged with possession of indecent images of children.

Henry Gaskin, 20, of Measham Road, Oakthorne, Swadlincote, is charged with possession of indecent images of children.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Charlie Lee, 30, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry, is charged with possession and distribution of indecent images of children.

Richard Lee, 22, of Westbourne Grove, Selby, North Yorkshire is charged with possession of indecent images of children.

They were all received a court summons last week and will appear at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 29.

The alleged offences involved a female victim aged between 11 and 14-years-old, and are reported to have taken place in north Warwickshire, Yorkshire, Darlington, Newcastle and Northumbria between 2018 and 2021.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice