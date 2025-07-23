Morecambe man one of 12 charged with child sex crimes
Henry Brazil, 22, of Hessam Heights, Morecambe, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child and distribution of indecent images of children.
Teddy Jones, 23, of Smorrall Lane, Bedworth is charged with sexual exploitation of a child, possession and distribution of indecent images of children.
Michael Wilshire, 23, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
William Evans, 23 of Long Lane, Walsall, is charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
John Jenkins, 22, of Lime Lane, Walsall, is charged with rape of a child.
Jack Forrest, 21, of Shilton Lane, Coventry, is charged with rape of a child and sexual activity with a child.
Billy Maguire, 20, of Treswell Cottnum Road, Tresswell, is charged with rape of a child and sexual activity with a child.
George Flannigan, 21, of The Mead, Darlington, is charged with rape of a child under 13 and distribution of indecent images of children.
Louis Gaskin, 22, of Windmill Lane, Balsall Common, is charged with possession of indecent images of children.
Henry Gaskin, 20, of Measham Road, Oakthorne, Swadlincote, is charged with possession of indecent images of children.
Charlie Lee, 30, of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry, is charged with possession and distribution of indecent images of children.
Richard Lee, 22, of Westbourne Grove, Selby, North Yorkshire is charged with possession of indecent images of children.
They were all received a court summons last week and will appear at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 29.
The alleged offences involved a female victim aged between 11 and 14-years-old, and are reported to have taken place in north Warwickshire, Yorkshire, Darlington, Newcastle and Northumbria between 2018 and 2021.