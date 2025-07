Preston Crown Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard.

A Morecambe man has been jailed for raping a woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brendan Earle, 51, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court on July 16.

He was guilty of raping a woman of 16 years or over and was given seven years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also has to sign the sex offender’s register indefinitely.

A restraining order for 15 years was put in place to protect the victim.

Earle also has to pay a surcharge of £228 upon his release from prison.