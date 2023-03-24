News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
3 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
5 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
6 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
8 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
8 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Morecambe man jailed for horrific knife attack which almost killed his victim

A Morecambe man who slashed his victim in the face and neck – only narrowly missing the jugular vein – has been jailed.

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 15:37 GMT

David Brindle, 33, of Heysham Road, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday (March 23) after pleading guilty to the attack.

Police were called around 10.05pm on November 19 last year to a report of an assault in Littledale Avenue, Morecambe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers found a man in his 30s at the scene with large cuts to his cheek and neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment, with one wound measuring 16cm from his ear towards his nose, with another knife wound on his neck, measured at 6cm. This injury was 4mm from his jugular vein.

David Brindle.
David Brindle.
David Brindle.
Most Popular

Detectives launched an investigation and quickly identified Brindle as a suspect.

Following enquiries, it was established he had attacked the victim after falsely believing he had burgled a property linked to Brindle earlier in the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brindle was arrested and charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

Read More
Morecambe man sentenced for making over 1,000 indecent images and videos of a ch...

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, with an extended licence of three years.

Det Con Peter Bennett, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a shocking and horrific attack which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is only pure good fortune this did not become a murder investigation, with a knife wound narrowly missing the victim’s jugular vein.

“Brindle was quickly arrested, pleading guilty to the offence.

“His sentence is reflective of the gravity of the crime and gives him some significant time to consider the impact of his actions.”