Morecambe man jailed for horrific knife attack which almost killed his victim

David Brindle, 33, of Heysham Road, was sentenced at Preston Crown Court yesterday (March 23) after pleading guilty to the attack.

Police were called around 10.05pm on November 19 last year to a report of an assault in Littledale Avenue, Morecambe.

Officers found a man in his 30s at the scene with large cuts to his cheek and neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment, with one wound measuring 16cm from his ear towards his nose, with another knife wound on his neck, measured at 6cm. This injury was 4mm from his jugular vein.

David Brindle.

Detectives launched an investigation and quickly identified Brindle as a suspect.

Following enquiries, it was established he had attacked the victim after falsely believing he had burgled a property linked to Brindle earlier in the evening.

Brindle was arrested and charged with Section 18 wounding with intent.

He pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison, with an extended licence of three years.

Det Con Peter Bennett, of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a shocking and horrific attack which left the victim with life-changing injuries.

“It is only pure good fortune this did not become a murder investigation, with a knife wound narrowly missing the victim’s jugular vein.

“Brindle was quickly arrested, pleading guilty to the offence.