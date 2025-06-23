Morecambe man jailed for handling stolen goods and driving whilst disqualified

Johnny Reid.

A man has been jailed for handling stolen goods and driving whilst disqualified.

Johnny Reid, in his 30s, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe, appeared in court on June 20 in relation to handling stolen goods (two Ifor Williams trailers and a generator) and driving whilst disqualified.

Reid has been sentenced to 16 months in prison and has received a two year and eight month driving ban.

Upon arrest Reid was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon for which he has also been convicted and imprisoned for.