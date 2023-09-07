News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe man jailed for assaulting child

A man from Morecambe who assaulted a child has been sent to prison.
By Michelle Blade
Published 7th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 09:27 BST
Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardPreston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Gary Foster, 44, of Wingate Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to assaulting the child when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates sentencing Foster said the offence was so serious that he would be sent to prison for 10 weeks.

The court heard that Foster ‘manhandled’ the child three times and caused physical harm and distress.

As well as the prison sentence, magistrates ordered him to pay £200 compensation.