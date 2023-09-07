Preston Magistrates Court. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Gary Foster, 44, of Wingate Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to assaulting the child when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

Magistrates sentencing Foster said the offence was so serious that he would be sent to prison for 10 weeks.

The court heard that Foster ‘manhandled’ the child three times and caused physical harm and distress.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...