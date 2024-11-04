A Morecambe man has been jailed for sexually assaulting a teenager following an investigation by Lancashire Police.

Dean Marroni, 34, approached the 14-year-old girl on the Sandylands Promenade in Morecambe, on the afternoon of September 3 this year.

He sat on a bench next to the girl, started a conversation and assaulted her.

As the girl ran away from the bench, she turned back and took a photo of Marroni on her phone.

Police arrested Marroni soon after at his home.

Marroni, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to sexual assault on a female.

At Preston Crown Court he was jailed for five months and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.

Marroni was also made subject of sex offenders notification requirements which allow him to be monitored after his release.

Det Con Zoe Hall of Lancaster CID, said: “This was a disturbing sexual assault on a teenage girl and we are pleased that Marroni has been sentenced and made subject of notification requirements.

“We take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and will investigate them thoroughly.”