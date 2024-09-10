Morecambe man in court charged with five child sex offences on promenade
Police have charged a man with five sexual offences on Morecambe promenade following reports made to them last week.
The offences against three girls under the age of 16, relate to two incidents at Sandylands Promenade and Marine Road West, between 3pm and 4pm on Tuesday September 4.
Dean Marroni, 34, of Marine Road East, Morecambe, has been charged with one offence of sexual assault on a child under the age of 16, two offences of sexual communication with a child under the age of 16, and two offences of attempted sexual assault on a girl under the age of 16.
He appeared before Lancaster Magistrates Court on September 5 and was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 3.