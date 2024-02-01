Morecambe man in court accused of three sex crimes
A Morecambe man is due in court accused of two rapes and sexual assault.
Brendan Earle, 49, of Christie Avenue, Morecambe, is charged with two counts of raping a woman on February 27, 2023 in Morecambe.
He is also charged with sexual assault of a woman in Morecambe on the same date.
He is due to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).