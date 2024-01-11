Morecambe man in court accused of seriously injuring woman by careless driving

A Morecambe man is due to appear in court accused of seriously injuring a woman by driving without due care and attention.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Slavatore Lebaldi, 29, of Poulton Road, Morecambe, is charged on August 12, 2023 at Over Kellet causing serious injury to a woman by driving a car without due care and attention.

He is also charged with driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance, both on August 12, 2023 at Over Kellet.