Morecambe man in court accused of driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after accident
A Morecambe man is due to appear in court today accused of driving offences.
Levi Hunt, 20, of Meldon Road, Heysham, is charged with driving without due care and attention causing serious injury to a man in Heysham on April 1.
He is also charged with driving without a licence, driving without insurance, and failing to stop after a road accident in which injury was caused in Heysham on April 1.
Levi Hunt is due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).