Morecambe man fined hundreds of pounds for not having car insurance

A Morecambe man has been fined in court for not having car insurance.
By Michelle Blade
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:09 BST

Jacek Tomaszewski, 38, of Robin Crescent, Morecambe, was found guilty of not having car insurance at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay court costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £264.He was given six penalty points on his licence.

The offence was committed on December 23, 2022.