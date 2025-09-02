Morecambe man faces trial for alleged child sex crimes

By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:35 BST
A Morecambe man who appeared in court in connection with child sex offences has been sent to crown court for trial.

Henry Brazil, 22, of Hessam Heights, Morecambe, was charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possessing indecent images of children in July.

He was one of 12 men charged with these offences after a long investigation.

The alleged offences involved a female victim aged between 11 and 14-years-old, and are reported to have taken place in north Warwickshire, Yorkshire, Darlington, Newcastle and Northumbria between 2018 and 2021.

A Morecambe man is to face trial accused of child sex crimes.placeholder image
A Morecambe man is to face trial accused of child sex crimes.
placeholder image
Brazil appeared at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on Friday August 29 and did not enter a plea.

He has been sent to crown court for trial and is on conditional bail.

His next court appearance is at Warwick Crown Court on September 26 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

