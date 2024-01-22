News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe man due in court accused of supplying drugs and having criminal property

Police stopped a vehicle in Morecambe and found cash, mobile phones and drugs.
By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 10:55 GMT
Police said they stopped the vehicle on Marlborough Road on Friday, January 12.

The vehicle was searched and police found cash, mobile phones and suspected Class A drugs.

Two men were arrested and one has been charged with drug offences.

Police arrested a man on Marlborough Road in Morecambe after stopping a van and finding cash, mobile phones and drugs.

Anthony Kerry, 57, of Borwick Court, Morecambe was charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and three offences of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court.