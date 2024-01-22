Morecambe man due in court accused of supplying drugs and having criminal property

Police stopped a vehicle in Morecambe and found cash, mobile phones and drugs.

Police said they stopped the vehicle on Marlborough Road on Friday, January 12.

The vehicle was searched and police found cash, mobile phones and suspected Class A drugs.

Two men were arrested and one has been charged with drug offences.

Police arrested a man on Marlborough Road in Morecambe after stopping a van and finding cash, mobile phones and drugs.

Anthony Kerry, 57, of Borwick Court, Morecambe was charged with possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and three offences of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.