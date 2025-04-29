Morecambe man charged with causing death of teenage boy by dangerous driving appears in court

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

A Morecambe man has been remanded in custody charged with causing the death of a teenage boy by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Joshua Burba appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (April 28).

Mr Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe is also charged with causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 27 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Emergency services were called just after 12.15pm on Sunday April 20 after a Peugeot van left the M6 carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to University Hill and crashed.

A teenage boy, the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporting restrictions on naming the boy are now in force.