Morecambe man charged with causing death of teenage boy by dangerous driving appears in court
A Morecambe man has been remanded in custody charged with causing the death of a teenage boy by dangerous driving.
Daniel Joshua Burba appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (April 28).
Mr Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe is also charged with causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.
He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 27 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
Emergency services were called just after 12.15pm on Sunday April 20 after a Peugeot van left the M6 carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to University Hill and crashed.
A teenage boy, the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Reporting restrictions on naming the boy are now in force.