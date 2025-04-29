Morecambe man charged with causing death of teenage boy by dangerous driving appears in court

By Michelle Blade
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:40 BST
Lancaster Magistrates' Court.Lancaster Magistrates' Court.
Lancaster Magistrates' Court.
A Morecambe man has been remanded in custody charged with causing the death of a teenage boy by dangerous driving.

Daniel Joshua Burba appeared at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning (April 28).

Mr Burba, 31, of Arnside Crescent, Morecambe is also charged with causing death by driving whilst unlicensed and uninsured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He is due to appear at Preston Crown Court on May 27 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Emergency services were called just after 12.15pm on Sunday April 20 after a Peugeot van left the M6 carriageway between junctions 34 and 33 southbound near to University Hill and crashed.

A teenage boy, the passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporting restrictions on naming the boy are now in force.

News you can trust since 1837
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice