Morecambe man back in court for second time in week after being jailed for other offences

Johnny Reid.

A Morecambe man was back in Lancaster Magistrates' Court less than a week after being jailed for handling stolen goods and driving whilst disqualified.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: “Following on from our post earlier in the week from the Lancaster Morecambe and Wyre RTF, Johnny Reid, of Bartholomew Road, Morecambe has been back in Lancaster Magistrates Court today for sentencing in relation to an arrest made in November 2024 for driving whilst disqualified, driving with no insurance and possession of Class B drugs - cannabis.

“He has received a further eight weeks in prison for this.”

On June 20 Reid was in court in relation to handling stolen goods (2 x Ifor Williams Trailers and a generator) and driving whilst disqualified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison and received a two year eight month driving ban.

Upon arrest Reid was found to be in possession of an offensive weapon of which he has also been convicted and imprisoned for.