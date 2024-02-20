News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe man arrested in police crackdown on domestic violence

A man from Morecambe was arrested in Blackburn during a police crackdown on domestic violence.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Feb 2024, 11:10 GMT
The investigation led by Lancashire Police began in August 2023, and was partnered with Blackburn with Darwen Council and the Probation Service.

It was launched following incidents of significant violence in pubs and domestic related violence in the area.

Officers executed six warrants in December and subsequently found a stun gun after searching a further two addresses.

Two men have been charged following a police investigation to crack down on domestic violence in Lancashire.Two men have been charged following a police investigation to crack down on domestic violence in Lancashire.
A 23-year-old man from Darwen was later charged with affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another man, 22, from Morecambe, was also charged with four offences, three of which relate to incidents of domestic violence.

The other charge was an offence under the Firearms Act 1968.

He was remanded in custody to await trial.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Stun guns, pepper spray and other items like these are classed as 'Firearms' and are illegal in the United Kingdom.

"There is no reason for members of the public to be in possession of such weapons, and self-defence is not a defence.

"Violence against women and girls is a priority for Lancashire Constabulary, and we will take all possible steps to build a prosecution."