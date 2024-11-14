Morecambe man arrested after driving wrong way on M6 near Lancaster
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Morecambe man was arrested after driving the wrong way on the M6 near Lancaster.
Police said they received a report of a vehicle travelling the wrong way on the M6, near to junction 32 at around 6pm yesterday evening (Wednesday).
Officers attended, and a 37-year-man from Morecambe was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.
He has since been released under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1080 of November 13.